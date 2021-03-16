A 22-year-old gang member pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2018 beating death of a Yakima County jail inmate Tuesday.
But Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said he would not accept the 20-year sentencing recommendation for Julian Luis Gonzalez, which he said was not enough for what Bartheld described as a “horrendous crime.”
Gonzalez is one of three gang members accused of killing Jacob Ozuna, 36, in the jail Dec. 9, 2018.
“I will not accept a minimum-range sentence on a brutal murder like this,” Bartheld told attorneys during the hearing in the basement of the Yakima County jail.
He gave the attorneys a week to come back with another recommendation on sentencing.
Gonzalez entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder for his part in Ozuna’s death. An Alford plea allows someone to take advantage of a plea deal while maintaining their innocence but acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find him guilty.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a first-degree aggravated murder charge, which would have resulted in a mandatory life-without-parole sentence. Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said Gonzalez would not be testifying against his co-defendants, Felipe Luis Jr. and Deryk Alexander Donato, at their May 3 trial.
Gonzalez, Luis and Donato were charged with killing Ozuna late Dec. 9, 2018. According to court documents, the three attacked Ozuna in the upper tier of their housing unit, beating him with their fists and feet until he was unconscious, and dragged him down the stairs by his feet, with his head striking each step on the way down.
Once on the main floor, the attack resumed when Ozuna’s arm moved, court documents said. Ozuna was taken to a hospital, where he died Dec. 10, 2018. The 13-minute attack was captured on jail security cameras, according to court documents.
An autopsy found Ozuna had bleeding in his brain, three broken ribs, kidney damage and other injuries.
At the time, Ozuna was being held on charges he killed a fellow Norteño gang member near Toppenish in May 2018, which defense attorney Mickey Krom said prosecutors are pointing to as motive for the crime.
Krom said that Gonzalez was trying to put the matter behind him with the plea deal and noted that his client showed remorse for the crime, asking about how Ozuna was doing after he was taken to the hospital.
Along with the 20-year sentence, Krom said he was also asking that Gonzalez get credit for the time he served while awaiting the murder trial, as well as the time he was in jail awaiting trial on first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges before the attack.
The sentencing recommendation was the low end of the range based on Gonzalez’s prior criminal history. The maximum was 30 years, which Bartheld said he might not require, but insisted that 20 years was not enough.
In a victim-impact statement Chen read in court, Ozuna’s sister described her brother as a “God-fearing man” and loving father who would have generously helped anyone who needed it.
“He is gone because these cowards sneaked up on him,” Julia Ann Silva wrote in the statement. “Three punk kids attacked my brother for 15 minutes.”
She said Gonzalez’s true punishment was in God’s hands. As Chen read Silva’s statement, Bartheld held up photos of Ozuna with his children to the camera in the courtroom so Gonzalez, who appeared remotely from another part of the jail because of COVID restrictions, could see.
Krom said he didn’t want to minimize Ozuna’s family’s suffering but said the family of Ozuna’s victim could make similar statements about their loved one.
“It’s just a vicious cycle that goes around,” Krom said “Everyone in this case is lost, everyone has suffered. It is a great shame and tragedy.”
Gonzalez is scheduled to come back March 23 for a sentencing hearing.