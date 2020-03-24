Apparently afraid that the new coronavirus might be spreading through the Yakima County jail annex, more than a dozen inmates went to extreme measures Monday as they broke through a fire door and climbed a fence to escape, a jail official said.
Officers quickly caught eight of the 14 inmates who fled, but six remained on the run Tuesday afternoon.
Seven of the eight were expected to make preliminary appearances Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
As of Monday, there were no positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at the jail, said Security Operations Chief Jeremy Welch.
Four inmates had been recently tested, he said, and the results came back negative.
“We have zero positive cases here,” Welch said.
But according to Welch, the inmates broke out over fear of contracting the new coronavirus.
About 7 p.m. Monday, inmates in the common area of annex C used tables to barricade themselves inside. They used pieces from another table to force their way through a fire door, which leads outside, Welch said.
Fourteen inmates got through the door and scaled a fence near the North First Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Officers apprehended eight of the escapees within 15 minutes, Schilperoort said.
While eight of the escapees are back in custody, only seven were on the docket for preliminary appearances Tuesday afternoon. The eighth person was a federal inmate and his case will be heard in U.S. District Court, Schilperoort said.
Annex C is a dorm-style pod, with a common area in the center and bunks to the side.
Welch said the dorm will be hardened. Tables will be bolted to the floor and more iron bars will be added to the exterior of the fire doors, he said.
In 2005, nine maximum-security inmates punched a hole through the jail’s roof during dinner and escaped. Five were quickly recaptured by corrections officers while the other four were eventually arrested. That was the largest escape in the jail’s history, until Monday.
Authorities are still seeking six escapees — Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima; Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima; Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake; Andrew Derrick Wofley, 26, of Union Gap; Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, of Moses Lake; and Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima.
If anyone has information on the escapees is asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500. Tips may also be sent to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story has been updated with additional information about the escape.