YAKIMA, Wash. — Another Yakima County jail inmate has been convicted of breaking out on March 23.
Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff, a 27-year-old Yakima man, entered an Alford plea Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court to charges of second-degree escape and an unrelated charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison.
In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his or her innocence but concedes that prosecutors had enough evidence to likely convince a jury to convict.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped first-degree unlawful firearm possession and possession of a sawed-off shotgun charges.
Nedeff was arrested in February after being seen driving a stolen vehicle in Union Gap, according to court documents.
On March 23, Nedeff was one of 14 inmates who broke out of a housing unit in the jail’s annex during a riot. After driving outnumbered corrections officers out of the unit, inmates used a table to force open a fire door, according to court documents.
Nedeff was among a group of eight that was recaptured within the first 15 minutes of the breakout, according to court documents.
While the riot was triggered by an inmate refusing to sleep in his assigned bunk, Jeremy Welch, county Department of Corrections’ chief of operations, said apprehended escapees told investigators that they fled because they were worried contracting the coronavirus.
Nedeff is the second escapee to be convicted. Scott Fidencio Lopez, 27, of Wapato was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree escape and an unrelated second-degree unlawful firearms charge earlier this month.
Ten of the escapees are awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court, while two, Ruben Trey Salinas and Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval, are federal prisoners and their cases will be heard in U.S. District Court.