A transient who was among a group of Yakima County jail inmates who broke out of the North Front Street jail in March has been sentenced to a year in prison.
Eleuterio Prieto Jr., 37, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree escape in connection with the March 23 breakout. In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of animal fighting.
Prieto was arrested earlier this year when deputies investigated a possible cockfighting operation in the 1200 block of Beam Road outside Granger. He was being held on the cockfighting charge when inmates in the 57-bed housing unit he was housed in began rioting.
Reports from the Yakima County Department of Corrections point to an inmate’s refusal to return to his assigned bunk as the trigger for the disturbance. After forcing corrections officers out of the unit, inmates barricaded doors with a table while forcing open a fire exit, and 14 inmates, including Prieto, scaled the jail’s fence and ran, the reports said.
Eight of the inmates, including Prieto, were apprehended shortly after the breakout, while six others were returned to the jail by the end of the week, according to court documents.
Prieto’s sentencing brings the total number convicted for their roles in the escape to nine. Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval and Ruben Trey Salinas III were convicted earlier in federal court, while Andrew Derrick Wolfley, Scott Fidencio Lopez, Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, Gabriel Emilio Mascarenas, Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff and Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez entered guilty pleas in Yakima County Superior Court. Of those, Amezcua-Hernandez is awaiting sentencing.
The other suspects, Miguel Chavez-Amezcua, Neftali Serrano, Jairo Ricardo Cardenas, Miguel Angel Guerrero-Aguilar and Jason Michael Walker, are awaiting trial.