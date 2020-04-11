Need help for finding human remains?

If you have good reason to believe human remains may be at a certain location and need to be found, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice will search the area with his cadaver dog, Justice.

The landowner must give permission before they can search, Curtice said. For more information, call the Yakima County Coroner's Office at 509-574-1610 or visit the coroner's website.