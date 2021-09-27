This summer, Curtis Brian Fisher was given a chance to get out of prison after serving almost 42 years for a murder he committed as a teenager.
But Fisher’s attempt to get his sentence reduced will have to wait longer as Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic appeals a court order issued earlier this year granting Fisher a new sentencing hearing because he was 17 when he was sentenced to the possibility of life in prison.
“I understand the court’s decision, and at the time (Fisher) was sentenced, he was a juvenile under 18,” Brusic said.
But, he said court rulings that deem life sentences unconstitutional for juveniles dealt with current Washington state sentencing guidelines, not the rules that were in place when Fisher was sentenced in 1979.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ruled in July that Fisher was entitled to be resentenced, with the court taking into consideration his age at the time of the crime. This past week, Bartheld issued a court order outlining the facts he relied on in his ruling, as well as the conclusions he drew.
Fisher was 17 when he and Douglas Michael Monoian fatally shot John Warren Rich, 18, on Aug. 13, 1979, along the Yakima River. At the time, prosecutors believed that Fisher and Monoian were “wanting to teach (Rich) a lesson” when they both shot the Moxee man multiple times.
Both Fisher and Monoian, a then-20-year-old Wapato man, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Rich’s killing and were both sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
Monoian would eventually be released from prison, but Fisher remained incarcerated, as the state Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board, the successor to the Board of Prison Terms and Paroles, deemed him ineligible for release.
Documents from the state Department of Corrections filed by Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts show that Fisher was cited 242 times during his incarceration for infractions in prison, including assaulting a corrections officer, possessing five gallons of homemade alcohol and having tattooing equipment in his cell.
He was also diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder, and authorities noted that he did not have adequate coping skills, the documents said.
Fisher appealed in federal court in 2016, citing a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Miller v. Alabama) that deemed life-without-parole sentences for juveniles to be a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
The argument is based in part on findings that a juvenile’s brain is not as fully developed as an adult’s, affecting impulse control and decision-making.
His appeal was denied on the grounds that the Supreme Court ruling he cited applied only to life-without-parole sentences, while his sentence left open the possibility of parole. Also, the U.S. District Court for Western Washington found that Fisher filed his appeal too late; under the terms of his plea, he had one year to challenge the sentence.
But in November, Fisher applied to Superior Court for resentencing on the grounds that recent state Supreme Court rulings allowed him to challenge the sentence, and that he was entitled to a shorter sentence.
One of the court rulings found that judges were not constrained by the state’s sentencing guidelines when that would impose an unduly harsh sentence on a juvenile being tried as an adult. Another ruling also found that deadlines for appeals in cases where juveniles are tried as adults could be waived because of the significant change in case law and could be applied retroactively.
In Fisher’s case, Bartheld found that the court cases constituted a change that warranted a permissible challenge to the sentence, and that Fisher should be resentenced in light of the court rulings on juvenile sentencing.
But Brusic felt the cases Bartheld cited did not apply in Fisher’s case. Those cases, Brusic said, referenced the state’s Sentencing Reform Act, a 1981 law that did away with parole and instead required judges to set a sentence within a standard range based on the nature of the offense and the defendant’s prior criminal history.
A second-degree murder conviction with no other criminal history would fall in a standard range between roughly 10 and 18 years, not counting a five-year firearms enhancement.
Fisher was not sentenced under that law, but one that allowed for indeterminate sentences with parole as a possibility.
But Bartheld found that the Supreme Court rulings could be applied to sentences imposed before the sentencing act was passed.
Fisher is not the only one who has been ordered to receive a new sentence in light of the Miller decision. There are three other men who received life-without-parole sentences as juveniles who are awaiting resentencing hearings.
Herbert “Chief” Rice and Russell McNeil were sentenced to life without parole in the killings of an elderly Parker couple in a January 1988 home-invasion robbery. At the time, they were 17.
Miguel Gaitan was 14 when he and Joel Ramos brutally killed a family of four in their Granger-area home. Gaitan was found guilty of four counts of aggravated first-degree murder and sentenced to four consecutive life-without-parole sentences.
Ramos was sentenced to 80 years as part of a plea deal, but he was ordered to be resentenced in 2013 because his sentence was deemed to be a life sentence. But then-Yakima County Superior Court Judge Douglas Federspiel found that the killings were not the result of immature brain development and added five years to the sentence.
Federspiel’s ruling was upheld by the state Court of Appeals in 2015 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017. But Ramos was released in January 2020 after the sentencing review board ordered him released under a state law that allowed juveniles tried as adults to ask for early release after serving at least 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.