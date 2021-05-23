In February, the Washington Supreme Court threw out the state’s drug-possession law, sparking a legislative response designed to steer people into treatment.
But in Yakima County, the prosecutor, two judges and the chief public defender said it will also mean the system will likely be swamped dealing with people having their criminal records wiped clean and possibly being reimbursed for fines and court costs incurred as a result — sometimes in cases dating back half a century.
“In my lifetime, this is the one greatest decision that has affected the system to its core,” said Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. “We have not seen anything like this. It takes the cake.”
Brusic believes the county will be losing one of its tools to fight crime by reducing drug possession to a misdemeanor.
However, Paul Kelley, director of the Department of Assigned Counsel, said a newly enacted law may be a signal that there may be other ways to deal with drug abuse than through the courts.
“It’s a recognition that the criminal justice system has not worked,” Kelley said.
In February, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the state’s 50-year-old drug possession law was unconstitutional because prosecutors did not have to prove someone knowingly had drugs on their person. In the case before the high court, State v. Blake, a woman was convicted of felony drug possession because police found methamphetamine in the coin pocket of a pair of jeans she got from a thrift store and didn’t check the pockets first.
In striking down the law, the high court also said the law was unconstitutional from the beginning, which means that anyone who has ever been convicted of simple possession can have that conviction thrown out.
In response, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 5476, which makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor offense, but only after someone has been through a diversion program twice before to get treatment. It also requires a system to help people find treatment programs.
That misdemeanor penalty would expire at the end of 2023, with the idea that lawmakers would review how effectively it has worked.
“It moves the system from responding to possession as a felony to focusing on the behavioral health response, which is a much more appropriate and successful way to address the needs that underlie drug abuse,” Gov. Jay Inslee said when he signed the bill into law.
All three of the state senators representing Yakima Valley voted against it, as did Reps. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, and Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah.
Kelley said the decision will have positive effects for people who were convicted under the unconstitutional statute. Convicted felons in Washington cannot vote or possess firearms.
And for those who were convicted of other crimes, removing drug felony convictions can shorten their sentences, which are based on prior criminal convictions as well as their current crime, Kelley said. It can be from anywhere between six months to a couple years.
But it can also present logistical problems.
Statewide, as many as 6,500 people are affected, with some going back to the 1970s, said Richard Bartheld, Yakima County Superior Court’s presiding judge. And vacating someone’s record is not as simple as pressing a delete button.
“The judge is one person in the scenario. We have the clerk that has to take the petition, the prosecutor who reviews it, a defense attorney, the judge and staff, and the Washington State Patrol,” Bartheld said. “It’s a lot of people to handle that case.”
The State Patrol maintains criminal background records.
Kelley said his office has already begun prioritizing cases where vacating the drug offense will have an immediate effect on a person’s liberties. But he said it also mean additional caseloads for his staff attorneys.
So far, there haven’t been too many resentencing hearings scheduled, as many of those affected people are in prison and communication is slow at this point. Kelley anticipates it will take quite a bit of time to get through the requests as they come in.
Bartheld said the court may have to reserve time just for processing such requests.
Then there’s the question of money the person was required to pay because of the conviction, known as a legal financial obligation.
If the conviction has been vacated, Kelley and Brusic said the person must be reimbursed for what they paid.
“It’s massive, not just moving forward, and the retroactivity,” Brusic said.
The law requires a fund be established by the state to reimburse people for their legal financial obligations.
While the Legislature did restore some criminal penalties for drug possession, Brusic doesn’t believe it is enough to serve as a deterrent to those whose abuse of drugs leads them to other crimes. He believes that drugs are the “No. 1” driving factor in crime in the Valley.
As a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty for drug possession would be 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. But, Brusic said that’s only on the third offense. For the first two offenses the person is to go into a diversion program, where the charges are dropped if they complete substance abuse treatment.
A misdemeanor conviction, Brusic said, may not be enough of a threat to encourage someone to follow through with a treatment program.
“What hammer do we have to get them into treatment?” Brusic asked.
Yakima County has a drug court in which people can have criminal charges dropped if they complete a treatment regimen.
Judge David Elofson, who presides over the drug court, said the 18-month program is one that requires concentration and dedication on participants’ parts. Drug court participants are tested for drugs multiple times a week, required to attend regular meetings and are monitored by the court and treatment facilities.
“For them, it’s an act of courage to say they want to get clean,” Elofson said.
As a result of the Blake case, the court has lost roughly a half dozen of its 65 participants as their charges were dropped. Other drug courts around the state have lost as many as half of their participants, Elofson said, but Yakima County accepts participants who have been convicted of other crimes but drug abuse was a factor in their actions.
Bartheld said he’s seen many domestic violence cases where the perpetrator also has a drug addiction.
Kelley said Brusic’s stance on the matter makes sense if one believes that the court system’s response to drug abuse has worked. The Blake ruling appears to suggest, Kelley said, that the community does not think the court system has worked and that it is time to reassess drug use as a behavioral health issue instead of a criminal act.