A Yakima City Council candidate has pleaded innocent to second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief in connection with an incident at a woman's apartment.
Garth Patrick McKinney, 28, entered his plea during an arraignment Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He’s accused of smashing a window at the apartment of a woman's parents and pointing a pistol at them.
McKinney was initially charged with two counts of second-degree assault and a single count of third-degree theft in the incident, but prosecutors amended the charging documents to replace the theft charge with malicious mischief, according to court documents.
Police went to the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 4:20 p.m. March 28 for a report of a man who hit a woman. Officers found the woman, whom police said was the mother of McKinney’s 2-year-old daughter, sitting outside the apartment with a bruise on her face, and McKinney telling someone in the apartment that he wanted his daughter, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman said the mark on her face was acne, but her parents said McKinney and their daughter were having problems, and she came back with the bruise after spending the previous day with McKinney, the affidavit said.
McKinney had come to the apartment to pick up the woman and their daughter, and the woman’s mother refused to let her go with McKinney, the affidavit said. McKinney threw his motorcycle helmet through the apartment’s window and pointed a pistol at the woman's parents, who told police that McKinney said “This will not end well,” the affidavit said.
Officers found a pistol tucked in the back of McKinney’s pants, the affidavit said. McKinney, police said, has a concealed pistol license.
McKinney is currently out on pretrial release and required to check in regularly with court staff. He announced last year that he would run for the council seat currently held by Councilman Brad Hill, who said he would not seek re-election.