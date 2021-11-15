A 37-year-old man accused of critically injuring a Yakima police corrections officer faces a possible first-degree assault charge.
Jose Luis Acevedo made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where his bail was set at $500,000.
He’s accused of attacking 20-year Corrections Officer Edward Opsahl at Yakima’s municipal jail.
Prosecutors plan to seek first-degree assault charges because of the severe injuries Opsahl suffered.
Opsahl is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He suffered fractures to his skull, nose and an eye socket. He’s scheduled for surgery Tuesday, Nov. 16, prosecutors said.
Opsahl was attacked about 4:35 p.m. Thursday, when he brought food to Acevedo’s cell, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Surveillance video showed Opsahl enter the cell, some movement inside, then Acevedo leaving, the affidavit said.
Opsahl was found unconscious on the floor by another inmate, who called for help, the affidavit said.
Acevedo was being held at the city jail on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, exposing a child to domestic violence and violating a no-contact order.
