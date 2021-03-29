Yakima City Council candidate Garth McKinney was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assault, harassment, and malicious mischief in a domestic violence incident.
He’s accused of striking his 26-year-old girlfriend, throwing his motorcycle helmet through her parents' apartment window and pointing a gun them.
McKinney, 28, is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court. He remained in the Yakima County jail Monday morning, according to the jail’s log.
McKinney is seeking District 6 on the City Council.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found his girlfriend sitting outside an apartment with a dark bruise on her face, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
McKinney also was there, and police overheard him telling someone inside the apartment that all he wanted was his daughter and that he wouldn’t pursue criminal charges, the affidavit said.
McKinney’s girlfriend told police the bruise on the left side of her face was acne, but her parents told a different story, the affidavit said.
They said McKinney and their daughter had been having problems. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter and left her with her grandparents the night before while they worked things out, the affidavit said.
McKinney’s girlfriend had the bruise on her face when she returned to her parents on Sunday, the affidavit said.
Confrontation erupted when McKinney arrived to pick up his girlfriend and their child, the affidavit said.
The mother of McKinney’s girlfriend attempted to block her daughter from leaving because she feared for her daughter, the affidavit said.
McKinney allegedly threw his motorcycle helmet through the apartment window and pointed his gun at his girlfriend's parents, telling them “this isn’t over,” the affidavit said.
Police said McKinney — who has a concealed weapons permit — had a pistol in his waistband.
McKinney told police that his girlfriend’s mother wouldn’t let her daughter and granddaughter leave with him. He said she let the air out of her daughter’s tires so she couldn’t leave.
McKinney said he didn’t point the gun at his girlfriend’s parents, but merely pointed it at the ground.