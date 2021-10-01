Yakima City Council candidate Edgar Hernandez’s car was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting Thursday night.
“Thank God our family’s safe,” said Hernandez, who is running for the District 2 council seat now held by Jason White. “The kids were a bit shaky, and so was my wife.”
Hernandez was at a family member’s house in the 1300 block of South 14th Ave. around 9 p.m. when someone fired. Hernandez said he saw the person shooting, and doesn’t know what they were shooting at.
“I want to think I wasn’t a target,” Hernandez said.
City spokesman Randy Beehler said police did not indicate whether the shooting was gang related. Beehler said more than one vehicle was hit.
Yakima police are investigating the incident.
