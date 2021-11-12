A Yakima police corrections officer is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital after police say he was attacked by an inmate Thursday afternoon.
Edward Opsahl, a 20-year-veteran corrections officer, was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after first being taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with head injuries, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
His suspected attacker, Jose Luis Acevedo, 37, is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Yakima police were summoned to the jail, which is located in the same building as the police, municipal court and city attorney, around 4:35 p.m. Thursday to assist corrections officers.
The first officer who responded found Acevedo outside a “safety cell” used to confine those who are intoxicated or having a mental crisis. Acevedo confronted the officer, who hit Acevedo in the face and knocked him back into the cell, the affidavit said.
After handcuffing Acevedo, the officer discovered Opsahl unconscious on the cell floor. As detectives from YPD’s Special Assault and gang units moved Opsahl out of the jail, he stopped breathing and a detective began CPR until paramedics arrived and took Opsahl to the hospital, the affidavit said.
Doctors at the hospital found Opsahl had multiple broken bones in his face, and was flown to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, the affidavit said. He is currently in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Detectives reviewed security camera footage which showed Opsahl go into the cell around 4:32 p.m., possibly to bring Acevedo food, and shut the door, leaving it cracked about an inch, the affidavit said.
The video showed movement inside the cell, the affidavit said, and Acevedo leaving by himself. Another inmate discovered Opsahl in the cell and notified the jail’s control center, the affidavit said.
Acevedo was supposed to have made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday, but he was not able to be brought to court.
At the time of the incident, Acevedo was being held on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, exposing a child to domestic violence and violating a no-contact order.
