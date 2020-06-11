YAKIMA, Wash. — A 36-year-old transient already facing charges in connection with two break-ins was arrested early Thursday morning after a string of downtown burglaries.
The suspect had been arrested May 9 in connection with break-ins at Collaboration Coffee and Kameo Flowers, Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said. But while trespassing charges were being prepared and the suspect free, there were additional break-ins that followed the same pattern, Seely said.
“He would throw a rock through the front door, go barreling through and take the cash register,” Seely said. After grabbing the till, the suspect would then ride off on a bicycle, Seely said.
After identifying the suspect through surveillance videos, police put bicycle officers on the street at 3 a.m. Thursday to look for him. At 5:45 a.m., the officers found the man and arrested him, Seely said.
He is being held in the Yakima city jail on suspicion of trespass and second-degree malicious mischief, Seely said. He is implicated in a dozen burglaries in the city, Seely said.