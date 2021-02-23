Three Domino’s Pizza stores in the Yakima area are donating part of their sales Tuesday to help a delivery driver who was shot on Valentine’s Day weekend.
The company is donating 10% of the cost of any pizza ordered from the two Domino’s stores in Yakima and the one in Union Gap to help the 19-year-old man, identified only by his first name, Michael, cover medical costs, said Patrick Farmer, who owns the three stores.
“What’s really cool is we have a community that’s rallying around Michael, and it’s going to be a really big day,” Farmer said. “Hopefully we’ll raise money and he’ll be happy with comes of it.”
Michael, 19, has worked at Domino’s since late December, and had made a delivery in the area of North 15th and Swan avenues around 9 p.m. Feb. 13, Yakima police Lt. Chad Stephens said. After delivering the pizza and getting back in his car, Michael told police another vehicle pulled up and the people in it surrounded his car and started banging on the windows, Stephens said.
Someone in the group fired at the car as Michael drove away, hitting him under his left arm, Stephens said.
Farmer said people in the area saw what happened and called 911. He said Michael is expected to make a full recovery.
Stephens said YPD is continuing to investigate and have not determined a motive at this time.
“He followed all of the safety protocols and did everything right,” Farmer said, adding that Michael’s assailants may have been trying to either rob him or hurt him.
“These guys were looking to do wrong, and we hope the police catch them,” Farmer said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.