Since the April 2016 implementation of retrocession, there have been at least 41 homicides on the Yakama Reservation. Some of the cases have been solved, while others are still under investigation. Here are brief descriptions of each one:
2021
March 30 — Tiana Lee Rain Cloud, 20, of White Salmon was shot and killed in the 3100 block of South Wapato Road outside Wapato. (FBI)
May 23 — Marcus Lagmay, 32, of Wapato was shot and killed in the 100 block of Eagan Road in Wapato. (FBI)
2020
March 15 — Raymond Graham, 56, was shot and killed in a home in the 1300 block of Track Road in Wapato. Beau David Hays, 17, initially was charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder. Those charges were dropped because federal authorities took over the case. Hays has been charged in federal court with robbery, brandishing, carrying and using a firearm in a crime. (FBI)
April 9 — Maria Martinez, 50, and Shante Barney, 23, were stabbed to death in their home in the 11000 block of Branch Road in Brownstown. Edward Charles Robinson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in federal court. (FBI)
May 20 — Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63, Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, and Imelda Santillan-Guevara, 32, were shot and killed on Yakima Street in Parker. (FBI)
June 22 — Patrick Luke, 57, was found dead in his burning home in the 300 block of Coburn Loop Road in White Swan. (FBI)
July 13 — Adams Jay Young, 27, of White Swan was fatally shot in Brownstown. (FBI)
Aug. 5 — Josiah Hilderbrand, 25, of Piercy, Calif., and Jon Cleary, 47, of Huntington Beach, Calif., were found dead near U.S. Highway 97 near Toppenish. They had gone missing June 7, 2019, while on their way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre. (FBI)
Aug. 20 — Tadd Blodget, 27, of White Swan was shot and killed at a home in the 700 block of West Seventh Street in Wapato. A 31-year-old Wapato man was initially arrested in connection with the shooting but was released pending further investigation. (Yakima County Sheriff’s Office)
Oct 8 — David Luther White, 46, of Toppenish was found dead in the 200 block of South Oldenway Road in Toppenish. (FBI)
2019
May 3 — Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, 25, was killed in a remote area of the Yakama Reservation south of Brownstown. A federal jury convicted Jordan Stevens of first-degree murder in June 2021. (FBI)
May 31 — The body of Oscar Rangel, 24, was found in a field off of North Manor Road outside Wapato. He had been shot to death. (YSO)
June 8 — John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas-Squeochs, 49, Dennis Overacker, 61, and Thomas Hernandez, 36, were shot to death at a trailer in the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Road in White Swan. Four suspects — James Cloud, 35, Donovan Cloud, 32, Morris Bruce Jackson and Natasha Mae Jackson — have been arrested. The Clouds have been indicted on murder charges and are awaiting trial in federal court. (FBI)
July 4 — Rosenda Strong’s remains were found in a freezer in the 64000 block of U.S. Highway 97 outside Toppenish. She was last seen Oct. 2, 2018. (FBI)
Aug. 7 — Gail Teo’s body was found wrapped in plastic, duct tape and a carpet at her home in the 400 block of First Street in White Swan. Authorities said she was shot in the back. Suspect Michael Anthony Davis, 27, has been arrested. (YSO)
Dec. 8 — The skeletal remains of Anthony Wahsise Sr., 58, were found between Toppenish and Wapato. Wahsise was last seen Aug. 1, 2017, in Wapato and was reported missing Aug. 31, 2017. (FBI)
2018
March 27 — Johan Sabastian Martinez, 21, of Texas was found buried in a fire pit in the 5000 block of Medicine Valley Road in White Swan. (FBI)
Aug. 11 — Joshua Cristian Owens, 15, died after being shot multiple times near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and North A Street in Toppenish. (FBI)
Aug. 17 — John Sampson, 53, died at a local hospital after being found with a severe head injury in a parking lot in the 700 block of West First Street in Wapato. (FBI)
Nov. 28 — The remains of Jedidah Moreno, 30, were found in an area of the Yakama Reservation closed to nontribal members. She had been shot. She went missing in September. (FBI)
2017
Feb. 15 — Linda Dave’s body was found at the intersection of Marian Drain Road and U.S. Highway 97. Dave, 38, died of a gunshot wound to the stomach. (FBI)
March 27 — Ronald Alex Jim, 31, died after suffering a head injury during a fist fight at 410 Adams View Road in Wapato. Nolan Patrick John III, 25, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 6½ years in prison. (FBI)
July 7 — Isaiah Andrews, 20, was shot to death outside his home in the 300 block of Donald Road in Wapato. Deryk Alexander Donato, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. (FBI)
July 9 — Minnie Andy, 31, was assaulted in the 70 block of Egan Road in Wapato. She suffered blunt force trauma injuries to her head and chest and died at a local hospital. Christopher Levonn Lagmay, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury but later released after the indictment was dismissed without prejudice. (FBI)
July 14 — Basil Emmons, 68, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the 200 block of Wanity Park Drive outside Toppenish. Emmons’ nephew, Justin Michael Barnett, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Barnett was found guilty and sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison. He was tried in state court. (YSO)
July 19 — Waylon Owens, 23, died after being shot in the chest in the 200 block of South Elm Street in Toppenish. (FBI)
Sept. 18 — Neil Cloud, 20, was found stabbed to death on Towtnuk Road in Medicine Valley west of White Swan. Donovan Culps, 36, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in another homicide, also was a suspect in Cloud’s death along with co-defendant George Skyhawk Thompson. (FBI)
Oct. 17 — Jeremiah Whitefoot, 16, was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking in the 3500 block of South Wapato Road, about four miles west of Toppenish. (Tribal Police)
Dec. 11 — The body of 15-year-old Wilson Winters was found on Coburn Loop Road about a half-mile west of White Swan. He died of blunt force trauma that appeared to have been caused by a hit-and-run, the Yakima County coroner said. (Tribal Police)
Dec. 25 — Dale Barr, 38, died after being shot multiple times and put in a shed that was then set on fire at 481 Butler Road in Wapato. (FBI)
Dec. 29 — The body of Destiny Lloyd, 23, was found near the intersection of Marion Drain and Harrah roads just south of Harrah. An autopsy revealed she died of a basal skull fracture. (FBI)
2016
May 5 — Felina Blanch Metsker’s body was found southwest of White Swan in a closed area of the Yakama Reservation. The 33-year-old was last seen March 25 at her trailer on Barkes Road near Harrah. George Skylar Cloud, 22, was convicted of murder. His two cousins, Nicole Lee Sunny Cloud, 30, and her sister, Kristen Ashlie Windy Cloud, 38, pleaded guilty to accessory. Neil Cloud, 20, also a suspect, was killed before being tried. (FBI)
Nov. 28 — Anthony Sanchey, 74, was shot to death in the 200 block of Sumac Road outside Wapato. Carroll Sanchey was critically wounded in the shooting. Jenifer Douglas, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 years in prison. (FBI)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.