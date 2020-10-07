Yakama Nation officials received $400,000 from the U.S. Justice Department to assist crime victims.
The money is a grant from the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington Tuesday. It is part of a $1.8 billion allocation to state victim and assistance programs around the country, the release said.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said funding to the Yakama Nation will be used to support crime victims’ programs such as children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human-trafficking and elder abuse programs, as well as victim assistance personnel with police and courts.
The grant program funding comes from the federal Crime Victim’s Fund, which is financed by files and penalties paid by people convicted in federal courts, the release said. The fund also provides compensation to crime victims.