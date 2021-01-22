The FBI and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating the shooting of a White Swan teen early Thursday morning.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to White Swan around 4:30 a.m. for a teenage boy who was shot. The boy’s injuries were not life threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Since the boy was a Yakama Nation citizen and the shooting occurred on the Yakama Nation reservation, the case is being handled by tribal police and the FBI, Schilperoort said.
Steve Bernd, FBI spokesman, said the agency is aware of the incident and is working with tribal police to determine the next steps in the investigation.