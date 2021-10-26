Shortly after signing a promise to appear at her next court date on a third-degree theft charge, a 22-year-old Wapato woman escaped custody Monday, Wapato police said.
The woman, who was being held at the Sunnyside jail, was appearing in municipal court Monday afternoon. She escaped from an interview room at the police department following her hearing, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She kicked open a door in her escape at about 2:30 p.m., the affidavit said, and a bystander saw her wearing a striped jail uniform near Noah’s Ark, a homeless shelter. Police were able to spot her there, and sheriff’s deputies were called in to expand the search area.
A Wapato officer then saw her on West First Street and South Wapato Avenue wearing a black hoodie, black pants and flip flops, her jail uniform visible under the hoodie, the affidavit said. She tried to elude the officer by ducking into a parking lot, but the officer cut her off, the affidavit said.
When told to surrender, the woman threw a soft-drink cup at the officer and ran off, the affidavit said. The officer tried to use a stun gun to stop her, but the darts only hit the backpack she was carrying.
The woman was subsequently taken into custody after running between a parked semi-truck and a wall, the affidavit said. She was placed in a holding cell at the Wapato police department.
She is being held at the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree escape, first-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. She’s expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.
