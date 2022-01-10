A 40-year-old Yakima woman is accused of causing two crashes Saturday — one involving an injury — and fleeing while intoxicated.
She made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where she possibly faces a hit-and-run charge.
About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and D Street and her Audi was stuck by a pickup, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The suspect left the scene and was followed by the pickup. A short time later the driver of the Audi ran a red light at Sixth and W. Yakima avenues and struck a Buick, the affidavit said.
The driver of the Buick suffered a leg injury but his passengers — his sister and daughter — weren’t injured, the affidavit said.