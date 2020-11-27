A 55-year-old Yakima man is facing multiple charges following a drunken-driving crash that killed a pedestrian.
Billy Dewey Tahkeal has been charged in Yakima County Superior Court with vehicular homicide while under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run fatality, hit-and-run injury, taking a motor vehicle without permission and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
Yakima police said Tahkeal hit two pedestrians walking in the area of North Sixth Avenue and Gordon Road around 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Arriving officers found a 28-year-old woman, Samantha Spencer, unconscious, and a 47-year-old man injured on the road, according to court documents.
Spencer was first taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after doctors discovered bleeding on her brain, court records said. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said her death date was Nov. 22.
The man told police that a white SUV hit Spencer, throwing her into the air, before it struck him and drove off on Gordon Road toward North Sixth Avenue. Police spotted the vehicle at North Sixth Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, and after a chase, the SUV pulled over in the 1500 block of Hathaway Street, court records said.
Tahkeal, the SUV’s driver, was bitten by a police dog when he refused to obey officers’ commands and made what court records described as threatening movements.
Police said Tahkeal had an odor of intoxicants on his person, bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech. He was taken to Memorial for treatment of the dog bites. Police sent a blood sample off for testing.
Tahkeal’s girlfriend, who owned the SUV, said she and Tahkeal had gotten drunk that morning, and he took he vehicle and came back and, after an argument, he left shortly before the crash, court documents said. She reported the SUV stolen, according to police.
Court records show Tahkeal has three prior drunken driving convictions, with the most recent on 2013, and a conviction for tampering with an ignition interlock device. Court records in Wasco County, Ore., show a warrant issued for Tahkeal for a probation violation.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.