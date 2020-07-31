A 42-year-old Yakima woman charged with sexually trafficking her 15-year-old daughter is now accused of witness tampering.
Yakima police detectives say the woman violated no-contact orders when she called her daughter and her husband at least twice. Police are still reviewing other recorded jailhouse phone calls from the woman, who is being held in the Yakima County jail, and the man, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not publishing the woman’s name in order to protect the identity of her daughter, who is a sex-crime victim.
Police were alerted to the calls Wednesday by the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the affidavit said, noting calls going from the woman to her husband’s cellphone, the affidavit said.
Detectives reviewed recordings of two 15-minute phone calls placed on July 25, the affidavit said. All calls from inmates in the jail are recorded. In the calls, the woman instructs her daughter to not testify against her and to do whatever she can to get her out of jail.
The woman is charged with nine counts each of promoting the commercial sex abuse of a minor and commercial sex abuse of a minor, three counts of distributing drugs to a minor and a single count of methamphetamine possession.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld had issued an order barring her from contacting her daughter. She also had an order barring her from contacting her husband while she awaits trial on charges she threatened to kill him, as well as eluded police.
She was out on bail on those charges at the time she was arrested in connection with the sex trafficking, the affidavit said.
During the preliminary appearance hearing, the woman became emotional and accused her family members of lying.
“What else can I get? I want to get my family back,” the woman cried.
“You are going about that the wrong way by making phone calls (to your husband),” Bartheld said. “The calls were recorded, and you encouraged your daughter not to talk.”
“I’m going to prison, aren’t I?” the woman replied.
Bartheld set her bail at $25,000, in addition to the $100,000 bail set for the earlier charges. He denied a request from prosecutors to revoke her phone and tablet privileges, saying that should be discussed at a separate hearing.
The girl told police that her mother had hooked her on painkillers, and she started having sex for money to feed her habit, according to court records. When her mother found out, she helped her daughter find men who would pay for sex, drove her to appointments, collected the money and used it to buy drugs, court documents said.
Using the girl’s cellphone records, police arrested 10 men from around the Yakima Valley who were charged with having sex with her.
The 15-year-old is now in Child Protective Services custody.