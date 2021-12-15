A Grandview woman is being held in the Yakima County jail after police say she stabbed a man in the back outside a Sunnyside bar early Tuesday morning.
Sunnyside police were called to La Fogata, 1204 Yakima Valley Highway, around 12:25 a.m. for a man who was stabbed in the back. The man said he thought he was being hugged when he realized the 27-year-old woman was stabbing him in the back after he stepped out of the bar, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police found two stab wounds on the man’s back, but the affidavit did not indicate how serious the injuries were.
The man identified the woman as his attacker, and police saw the knife fall from between the woman and her boyfriend at the scene, the affidavit said.
She was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault. The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name defendants until they are charged.
At the woman’s preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the woman was acting in self-defense during a sexual assault and should be released on pretrial supervision.
The woman told police that she was outside the bar on her phone when a group of men came out and the victim touched her bottom, according to the affidavit. She also said another person grabbed her arm.
Wehrkamp also that the woman works as a full-time in-home caregiver and is a single mother with four children.
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued for $25,000 bail because it was a serious offense. Thorn said prosecutors may charge it as either a first- or second-degree assault.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld agreed to the bail recommendation. Based on the police report, Bartheld said it appeared that the woman stabbed the man as he was walking away, and that she had armed herself with a weapon before going to the bar.
If she can post bail, she would be prohibited from going to bars. She would need to stay away from the victim and check in with court staff, Bartheld told her.
“No more hanging out at the bars. No more drinking while you are on release,” Bartheld said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.