A 49-year-old Yakima woman accused of setting her mother's home on fire Sunday possibly faces charges of first-degree arson and violating a no-contact order.
The woman made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call in the 3500 block of Birchfield Road about 12:40 p.m. Sunday and found that the fire had been extinguished by those at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sunday morning, the woman pointed a knife she was using to chip ice at her mother and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said.
The woman was at her mother's home in violation of a no-contact order, the affidavit said.
Later, the woman went outside, where a loud noise was heard. Family went outside and saw the porch on fire and flames shooting from a propane tank next to a grill, the affidavit said.
There were three people inside the home including the woman's mother and son at the time of the fire, the affidavit said.
The woman was detained by her son while police were called, the affidavit said.