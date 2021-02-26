Michael Ochoa did not appear angry when he went to a MacLaren Street neighborhood looking for his missing trailer, a witness in the trial of his killer said Friday.
“He was like more disappointed” that the people who’d borrowed it hadn’t brought it back, Mathew Lowery said during his testimony in Yakima County Superior Court.
Another witness said Ochoa’s accused killer, Anthony Gregory Mallory, appeared angry as he left and people tended to Ochoa’s injury.
Mallory, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in Ochoa’s stabbing death in August 2018. Prosecutors say Mallory stabbed the 55-year-old handyman in the neck Aug. 21, 2018, without provocation as Ochoa looked for a trailer he had lent someone to move out the day before.
Ochoa died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle three days later from the stabbing, court documents said.
Mallory’s defense attorney said in opening statements that his client was threatened by Ochoa in an encounter in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street, and that Mallory stabbed him in self-defense.
Lowery and his father, Micheal Lowery, both testified that Ochoa came into their neighborhood that day looking for the people who were using his trailer. Micheal Lowery also said that Ochoa appeared to be acting normal, not raising his fists or hands, or showing any other sign of anger.
Micheal Lowery and his son testified that Mallory was visiting them when Ochoa arrived at the house. While the elder Lowery was getting the phone number of the people who had the trailer, they testified, Mallory walked out, and shortly afterward the elder Lowery saw Ochoa collapse with a wound to his neck as he walked back to his pickup. Micheal Lowery also saw Mallory heading down the alley.
Theresa Murphy, Micheal Lowery’s then-girlfriend, testified that Mallory was at the house asking where the neighbors who had borrowed Ochoa’s trailer went after being evicted. She said Mallory was friends with the family, whom she said were Mallory’s “street parents.”
“I saw (Mallory) interact with their son. They were friends,” Murphy said.
Marisela Torres-Cruz, who was visiting her daughter-in-law in the neighborhood that day saw Ochoa on the ground, and when she went over, she saw Mallory walk past her with an angry look on his face.
While Torres-Cruz picked out Mallory’s picture from a photo lineup provided by Yakima police during the investigation, she could not pick him out in the courtroom, saying she was having trouble remembering his face.
Under cross-examination from defense attorney Kenneth Therrien, Torres-Cruz said she did describe Mallory as possibly being Mexican or Native American.
The trial before Judge Gayle Harthcock will resume Monday, the start of the second of three weeks that were scheduled for the proceedings.