A St. Helens Street resident told a Yakima County Superior Court jury that she saw a young man with blood on his face and chest run past her home the day a man was fatally stabbed nearby.
Clementina Zapien-Farias told jurors Tuesday that the man made a mean, aggressive face as he ran past her, an experience that rattled her.
“That little face, I see it daily here in my mind,” Zapien-Farias testified at the murder trial of Anthony Gregory Mallory.
Mallory, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in Michael Ochoa’s 2018 death.
Ochoa was in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street on Aug. 21, 2018, looking for a trailer he lent to people who were moving, and as he was writing his phone number on a card, prosecutors say Mallory stabbed him in an unprovoked attack and ran off down an alley.
Ochoa died Aug. 24 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and the King County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. He was one of 19 people who were killed in homicide in Yakima that year, and one of 34 in the county.
Mallory’s attorney said Mallory stabbed Ochoa in self-defense after he was threatened.
Zapien-Farias said she had come home from work and was watering plants near the alley next to her house when she noticed what she described as a young, white man running with his shirt off and blood on his right cheek and left chest.
She was contacted later by Yakima police asking if the surveillance cameras on her home had recorded anything, Zapien-Farias said. She told police that the cameras were not recording, but recounted her experience.
When asked by Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen if the man she saw that day was in court, she hesitated and asked for the question to be given in Spanish instead. After a court interpreter was brought in, she was not asked that question again, but defense attorney Kenneth Therrien questioned why she had picked out two photos from a photo lineup.
“The policeman said I had to pick one of those photos. I said I picked those because they were kind of familiar, but I did not pick one because they were not the one,” Zapien-Farias said. “It's like what you say about Hispanics, that we all look alike. It’s the same for me with white people.”
After identifying Mallory as a suspect, Sgt. Ryan Yates, the lead investigator on the case, testified that he had asked Mallory’s mother if she knew what had happened, and she said a man was asking about a trailer. When Yates told her that Ochoa was the owner of the trailer, her response was “The man he attacked?”
Detectives found three knives at Mallory’s house, but Washington State Patrol’s crime lab was not able to detect any blood on them, said Laura Dolezal, a forensic scientist with lab.
Yates said he and Detective Kevin Cays also searched under a Nob Hill Boulevard overpass to check reports the knife was thrown there, but could not find it.
Darlene Valencia, another state crime lab scientist, testified that there were no traces of alcohol or drugs in Ochoa’s blood samples that were taken at the hospital.
The trial, which is in the second of three scheduled weeks, will resume Wednesday before Judge Gayle Harthcock.