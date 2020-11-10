A 34-year-old White Swan man is charged with second-degree assault after Union Gap police say he pointed a rifle at two Costco employees.
Derrick Joseph Wheeler is also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with methamphetamine possession and obstructing police during the Nov. 3 incident.
Police went to the Longfibre Road store around 3:30 a.m. on a report of suspicious circumstances. Responding officers were told a man had tried to go into the closed store through the loading dock entrance and was armed with a rifle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers found Wheeler standing by the rear entrance repeatedly pressing the buzzer to get into the building, the affidavit said. When officers attempted to handcuff him, Wheeler pulled his hands away and lurched toward the officers, while sliding a 6-inch hunting knife from his sleeve into his hand, the affidavit said.
Police disarmed Wheeler and were able to handcuff him after a brief struggle. While searching him, officers found a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Security video from Costco showed Wheeler getting buzzed into the building, and then pulling out a rifle from behind him and pointing it at two employees, the affidavit said. After talking to Wheeler, one of the employees escorts him out of the building, the affidavit said.
Officers said three rifles were visible inside Wheeler’s SUV.
Wheeler is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 18.