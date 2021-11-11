Five days after entering a plea agreement, a West Valley man accused of running over another man asked the judge to go lightly on him.
Dylan Jacob Thomas Brown asked Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan to instead sentence him to no more than 2 ½ years in prison, instead of the nine years prosecutors recommended in his plea agreement.
“I’m 25 years old,” Brown told Swan during a Wednesday sentencing hearing. “These are the years that count. I’m worried about losing my grandfather and losing my house.”
Swan stuck with the agreement, sentencing him to nine years. He warned Brown that prosecutors could withdraw the agreement and Brown would risk going to prison for even longer.
He told Brown to view his sentence as an opportunity to turn his life around.
Brown was to have gone on trial last week for first-degree assault for the incident that began with a complaint about loud music outside a fast-food restaurant and ended with a man being run over.
Brown asked to enter a plea agreement after the jury was sworn in Nov. 5, but before opening statements were made.
In the agreement, Brown entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault, with prosecutors agreeing to drop the first-degree assault charge. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to find them guilty.
Prosecutors sought a nine-year sentence, which was above the guidelines, which set Brown’s standard range at 22-29 months.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph S. Brown said the agreement represented a balancing of the risks both sides had taking the case to trial, as well as acknowledging that the victim could have been hurt far worse than he was in the Jan. 20 incident.
Dispute over music
Police were called to West Valley Community Park, 1232 S. 80th Ave., around 11:30 a.m. for a man who had been run over. The victim told police that Brown had run him over following an argument at the Taco Bell at 2230 S. 72nd Ave., according to court documents.
Witnesses said the victim and his companions were trying to place an order at the restaurant’s drive-through window but couldn’t because of the loud music Brown was playing in his vehicle, court document said.
The victim confronted Brown and they argued before the victim left, with Brown following him to the park, court documents said. When the victim got out of his vehicle, Brown hit the victim, injuring his hip.
In arguing for a lesser sentence, Brown alleged that the victim and those with him had gang affiliation and drug habits, claims that are not born out in court records.
A chance to make changes
Swan reminded Brown that he had agreed with the sentencing recommendation, and was trying to break that agreement. If Swan were to grant Brown’s request, the state could withdraw the agreement and charge Brown with first-degree assault charge with a deadly weapons enhancement, the judge warned him.
But Swan said he could understand Brown’s fear of going to prison for nine years.
“It is a tough sandwich to swallow, and I get it,” Swan said. “I don’t think there’s any way we can allow you to ask for something less when there’s an agreement.”
But he said Brown will receive credit for his incarceration in the Yakima County jail for 10 months and, if he can maintain good behavior in prison, his sentence can be reduced by a third, making it more of a five-year sentence.
In prison, Brown will have opportunities to improve himself through job training and counseling on how to deal with anger and stress, Swan told him, and should still be able to live a good life if he chooses.
He also warned Brown that this conviction was his second strike under the state’s “three strikes law,” meaning that one more conviction for a serious crime like assault would mean he’d spend the rest of his life in prison.
Brown has prior convictions for eluding, second-degree assault, taking a motor vehicle without permission and multiple counts of violating a protective order.
Aaron Dalan, Brown’s attorney, said that his client may not like the decision now, but he should be able to look back later and realize it was the correct one.
