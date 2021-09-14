A 20-year-old West Valley man has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash Aug. 31.
Kolby D. Funkhouser was also charged with vehicular assault and reckless driving last week in Yakima County Superior Court. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
Funkhouser is accused of running a red light at South 48th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 31, striking a Mitsubishi Galant in the intersection. Yakima police officers said Funkhouser was speeding.
Two passengers in the Galant — Steve Bueno, 19, and Kiona Whitefoot, 20 — were killed in the crash, along with Mason Euteneler, 23, who was a passenger in Funkhouser’s Ford Escort.
The Galant’s driver, Kisha Whitefoot, 23, of Wapato, was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital while her 5-year-old daughter was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, police reported.
Police said they could smell alcohol when they walked up to Funkhouser’s vehicle and found beer cans inside, including one embedded in the driver’s side airbag, court documents said.
Officers said Funkhouser showed no concern when he was told that three people had been killed in the crash, court documents said.
Funkhouser is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.