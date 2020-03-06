YAKIMA, Wash. — A West Valley man is charged with assaulting two sheriff’s deputies and trying to take another deputy’s gun during a fight after a crash Monday.
Ricky Allan Hoptowit, 37, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of resisting arrest, first-degree driving while license was revoked and disarming a police officer. Prosecutors declined to pursue charges of harming a police dog and hit-and-run that deputies recommended in the incident.
Deputies went to a field at the end of Barrett Road around 2:25 p.m. on a report of a pickup truck crashing through a barricade, according to a probable cause affidavit, which described the incident as follows:
Hoptowit tried to punch a deputy who went to arrest him after learning his license was revoked. Other deputies arrived and held Hoptowit at gunpoint in the truck as he refused commands. At one point, Hoptowit got out of the truck but then reached back inside, prompting deputies to release police dog Zuza to stop him.
Instead, Zuza went for Deputy Justin Paganelli, and as the dog ran by, Hoptowit threw a bottle at her. Officials said the dog was not injured.
Zuza’s handler, Deputy Nick Ward, tackled Hoptowit, and Hoptowit grabbed Ward’s rifle and tried to take it as they fought.
During the struggle, Hoptowit bit Deputy Eric Wolfe's finger, and officers used an electric stun gun on Hoptowit three times with no effect. Hoptowit was eventually subdued after Zuza bit his arm.
Hoptowit again became uncooperative when he was being booked into the Yakima County jail, and had to be escorted into the facility by multiple corrections officers.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.