Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old West Valley man with first-degree assault and animal cruelty after Union Gap police say he shot at another driver and pistol-whipped his dog.
Zachary William Norris was also charged with felony harassment, drive-by shooting and drunken driving in the Nov. 14 incident in Union Gap.
A man driving west on Interstate 82 called 911 around 6:20 p.m. to report that he was following a Suzuki Sidekick that was driving erratically, according to a Union Gap police affidavit. The Sidekick got off the freeway at the Main Street exit, stopped in the road and the driver, later identified as Norris, got out of the car with an object in his hand, which he pointed at the man as he drove past, the affidavit said.
Norris, the man told police, got back in the Sidekick and tailgated him as they drove toward East Valley Mall Boulevard, the affidavit said. At the Valley Mall Boulevard intersection, Norris blocked the man’s vehicle, got out and said he was going to get his gun and “take care of him,” the affidavit said. Instead, Norris got in his SUV and drove west on West Valley Mall Boulevard, according to the affidavit.
Another driver noticed Norris driving erratically. The second man said Norris stopped and blocked him in, and approached him with a gun, the affidavit said. The other driver told police that Norris struck his bull terrier dog in the face with the pistol, and when he tried to stop Norris, Norris pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, the affidavit said, but it failed to fire.
Norris, the driver told police, racked the pistol’s slide and fired as the driver was backing his vehicle away, hitting the driver’s side door, the affidavit said.
Norris drove off but was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper at Cornell Avenue. Norris was found to have a blood-alcohol level more than three times the state limit of 0.08.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.