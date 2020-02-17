Washington State Patrol troopers could resume regular patrols on state highways within the Yakama Nation’s borders as soon as April, four years after they ended.
U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs officials recently approved an agreement to cross-commission State Patrol troopers, allowing them to stop and detain Yakama Nation citizens in the course of their regular duties, State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said.
After completing a few administrative tasks, troopers could be patrolling the area in the next 60 to 90 days, Loftis said.
While Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap have already received Special Law Enforcement Commissions, the State Patrol has been working through concerns about liability and jurisdictional issues with federal officials.
“We are trying to be respectful to the rights of the sovereign nations and trying to respond to the concerns of the traveling public,” Loftis said. “That is our overall concern.”
A Toppenish police official said that while the process has not been perfect, the cross-commission arrangement has worked well for his department.
“It’s always on a case-by-case basis,” Capt. Dave Johnson said. “We work very well with the tribal police. They’re through the town, and we’re always interchanging and speaking with them.”
While the Treaty of 1855 recognizes the Yakama Nation as a sovereign entity, the law has not always made the same distinction. In 1953, Washington was one of 16 states authorized by Congress to assume criminal jurisdiction over tribal citizens within their reservations, part of an overall national effort to terminate federal recognition of Native American tribes.
In April 2016, the Yakama Nation was given back much of the criminal and civil jurisdiction for tribal citizens within the borders of its 1.3 million-acre reservation. The only exceptions are for felony crimes, which are handled by the FBI or the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or juvenile felony cases that are handled in state courts, Johnson said.
For local police agencies whose jurisdictions extend within the borders of the Yakama Nation, retrocession created concerns about liability should an officer inadvertently stop or detain an enrolled Native American.
If a trooper, deputy or police officer were to engage in a high-speed chase or gunfight with a tribal citizen, the officer could be sued because he or she was acting without legal authority, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic explained.
“They’re putting themselves in harm’s way if they don’t have that special commission,” Brusic said.
With a BIA commission, nontribal officers can stop tribal citizens and detain them, but any arrest or citation must be made by a tribal officer, Johnson said.
However, Johnson added, the burden is on the detained person to demonstrate that he or she is an enrolled member when stopped, usually by presenting an enrollment card.
“They may not be enrolled, but they may be a Native person,” Johnson said. “Just because you say your last name is Johnson and have a Swedish background doesn’t mean you are (Swedish).”
Johnson said the commissioning process involved a two- to three-day class for officers to learn the issues involved in their relationship with tribal authorities. He said it did not really change the way the department works, as officers have previously worked alongside the tribal department.
Brusic credited the late Sheriff Brian Winter with establishing a rapport with tribal leaders, helping ease the county’s transition into retrocession, as well as securing commissions for his deputies.
While other agencies quickly obtained the BIA commissions, the State Patrol did not get them right away, even though officials said they were concerned about public safety in the area.
Instead, the process was mired in discussions about what legal authority troopers would have, as well as any protection from liability when they were operating on the reservation. Instead of patrolling the highways looking for speeders and intoxicated drivers, troopers instead responded to calls where their assistance was requested and they had jurisdiction.
Since April 19, 2016, when retrocession went into effect, the State Patrol has responded to 6,700 calls on the reservation, Loftis said, with 4,481 within the State Patrol’s jurisdiction, meaning they did not involve tribal members.
But the lack of a State Patrol presence raised concerns that the roads would become more dangerous without troopers present. Data from the State Patrol’s collision database shows there were 225 crashes from 2012 to 2015, the last full year before retrocession, and 369 from 2016 to 2019.
Yakama Nation Tribal Chairman JoDe Goudy cited the State Patrol’s refusal to routinely patrol as a factor in declaring a public safety crisis on the reservation in 2018.
The Yakama Nation Tribal Council did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Sheriff’s officials stepped up their own traffic enforcement in the area after retrocession, officials said.
Brusic noted that sheriff’s deputies worked alongside tribal officers and the FBI when five people were killed near White Swan in June 2019. That case is being handled in federal court because two of the suspects and at least one victim were Native Americans.
Loftis said the State Patrol always wanted to be on the road in the Yakama Nation, but had to work through the issues of liability and jurisdiction.
“Everybody wants the same thing, and we’re in the public-safety business,” Loftis said.
The Washington State Patrol Troopers Association also had concerns, since union leaders saw this as a venture into uncharted territory for the state.
“This was the first thing of its kind in our state,” said Rob Morris, the association’s representative for Southeast Washington, including Yakima. “Our biggest thing was that the troopers and sergeants have their rights protected.”
He said when troopers joined the State Patrol, they understood they were getting a state commission, and not a federal one.
This week, Morris said he and others are going to Montana, where the Flathead tribe has obtained retrocession, to see how it has worked with them and the Montana State Patrol.
By being methodical, Morris said the union and the State Patrol are ensuring that when the next tribe seeks retrocession “it is plug-and-play.”
He also noted that the State Patrol did not completely abandon the Yakama Nation, as it will respond to calls and crashes on the reservation. It’s just that troopers are not proactively patrolling the area, he said.
Johnson said his office would like to see the troopers back dealing with traffic enforcement. He said the tribal department could also use additional officers to assist with dealing with “quality-of-life” issues, such as public urination or intoxication.