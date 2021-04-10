Washington State Patrol troopers are again patrolling on state highways within the Yakama Nation’s boundaries.
Those WSP traffic patrols were halted in 2016, after retrocession, when the Yakama Nation’s courts and police took on additional jurisdiction over tribal citizens, including traffic enforcement.
They resumed on Friday after various government bodies worked out service plans, according to news release.
While the Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and police officers in Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap were granted Special Law Enforcement Commissions that would allow them to detain tribal citizens in the course of their duties, the State Patrol stopped its routine patrols over concerns about liability and jurisdictional issues.
Troopers did respond to 1,034 calls for collisions, 580 public assistance calls and 2,000 requests to assist with investigations on the sprawling reservation, but routine traffic patrols were on hold for five years.
WSP will be patrolling on three state roads within the reservation — U.S. Highway 97 from the south side of Status Pass to Ahtanum Creek, State Route 22 from Interstate 82 to Mabton, and State Route 223 from the intersection with State Route 22 to the reservation border, a distance of 2 miles.
