What is retrocession?

Retrocession is a process established by the state of Washington in which tribal governments can ask for the return of jurisdiction over certain civil and criminal matters. The process was signed into law by Gov. Christine Gregoire in 2012.

Retrocession was approved for the Yakama Nation in 2015, giving tribal courts and tribal police jurisdiction over more cases on the reservation, including crimes where tribal members were either defendants or victims.

Major crimes, such as murder, are handled by the FBI.

Retrocession gives the Yakama Nation full jurisdiction over five civil areas: compulsory school attendance, public assistance, domestic relations, juvenile delinquency, and operations of motor vehicles on public roads and highways on the reservation.

Criminal cases involving non-Indian suspects or non-Indian victims are still subject to state prosecution.

Officers from the sheriff’s office, Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap, as well as the tribe, received a special federal commission allowing them to detain suspects outside their jurisdiction for investigation. Tribal police are able to issue civil infractions to nontribal members, as they were able to do previously.

The Washington State Patrol announced it will resume traffic-enforcement patrol on the reservation, after working out issues on liability for troopers.

Tribal leaders said the ability to govern their own lands is at the heart of sovereignty.