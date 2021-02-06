Washington State Patrol troopers say intoxicants were a factor in a Lower Valley crash that left two people injured early Saturday.
Williams Sanchez-Ramirez, 18, of Wapato was driving east on Branch Road near Lateral B Road, about 2 miles east of Harrah, around 12:20 a.m. when his 2009 Chevrolet Aveo went off the road and hit an embankment, according to a State Patrol news release. The car then rolled, the release said.
Sanchez-Ramirez’s passengers, 18-year-old Gannel G. Arthur of Wapato and an unidentified juvenile, were injured in the crash and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the release said. No information was available on the juvenile’s condition, but Arthur was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No further information was available.
Troopers are continuing their investigation of the crash, the release said. It is not known if Sanchez-Ramirez and Arthur were wearing seatbelts, but troopers said the juvenile was not.