A warrant has been issued for a third suspect in an Oct. 13 drive-by shooting that left one man injured.
Armando Mendez Sanchez, 20, is charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run attended, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.
Two other men, Isaiah Mendez Sanchez, 20, and Ruben Valentine Cornejo, 19, were arrested Saturday and are charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession. They were arrested without incident Saturday.
They are accused of shooting Zachery P. Flores at North Third Avenue and West A Street.
Flores was found in his 2018 Dodge Charger at North Third and West Yakima avenues around 6:25 p.m. Oct. 13 with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and shoulder. Flores told police he was passing West A Street when he realized that people in a Chrysler 300 were shooting at him.
Flores was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, according to police.
YPD detectives used surveillance video in the area to identify the suspects.
After the shooting, the Chrysler ran a stop sign and was hit by a Subaru on West A Street, and the suspects ran from the car. Police identified Armando Sanchez as the driver.
Armando Mendez Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department at 509-575-6200 or 911.
Tips also can be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980, or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or through the free downloadable P3 Tips app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.
