A warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing a 51-year-old Yakima woman found dead in her bedroom Monday.
Police are searching for 50-year-old David Rosales in Yolanda Tapia Cervera’s death.
Rosales was charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence, in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday. An arrest warrant has been issued.
A charging document described Rosales as Cervera’s intimate partner and accuses him of choking her to death.
Police were responding to a call in the 200 block of South Naches Avenue when they found Cervera dead with suspicious marks on her body.
A Thursday autopsy by the King County Medical Examiner determined she died of strangulation, said Capt. Jay Seely.