TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish police are looking for a man they say shot another man in a drive-by shooting April 16.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Tijerina, 38, of Toppenish was charged in Yakima County Superior Court Monday with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and a $100,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A 50-year-old Toppenish man had a fight with a woman who is friends with Tijerina, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The man had confronted the woman around 9:30 p.m. April 16 about money he owed her, and punched her in the face when she said she didn’t have it, the affidavit said.
Tijerina pulled up to the man while he was in the 10 block of North Elm Street shortly afterward and fired a single shot at him, saying it was in retribution for what happened to the woman, the affidavit said. The bullet went through the man’s wrist and his chest before exiting, the affidavit said.
After he was shot, the man ran to a house to seek help, and was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, the affidavit said. He is now recovering at home, police said.
Tijerina was identified based on tips received through Yakima County Crime Stoppers, the affidavit said. He has prior convictions for drug possession, eluding, second-degree robbery and second-degree theft, according to court documents.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.