Yakima police are looking for a 34-year-old Yakima man they say shot another man in a Summitview Avenue home last week.
Manuel Chico Solis is charged with a first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, as well as single counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Solis, who has a nationwide arrest warrant, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old Yakima man multiple times Aug. 19 at a home in the 1700 block of Summitview Avenue. Police went to the home shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot, and found the man hit in the hip, left arm and upper chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man was taken first to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
The man’s girlfriend, who lived at the home, said she was sitting with him and another man at the dining room table when Solis came in uninvited carrying a pink and black pistol, the affidavit said. Solis told the man “I got you now” and pointed the gun at Solis, the woman told detectives.
When the woman got up and tried to get her 4-year-old son out of the room, Solis pointed the gun at her and the child and told her to stay, the affidavit said. At that point, the affidavit said, the man got up and Solis shot him. The victim shot back but did not hit Solis, who left, the affidavit said.
Police found four 9-mm shell casings where witnesses said Solis had been standing, along with a rife and four pistols, the affidavit said. Police also found possible narcotics and “a large amount of cash” on the dining room table, the affidavit said.
Solis has 10 prior felony convictions, including second-degree assault. He is believed to have ties to Yakima, Toppenish, Wapato and Bakersfield, Calif., police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.