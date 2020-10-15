Yakima County prosecutors have charged former Yakima Mayor Avina Gutierrez with burglarizing her mother’s home and stealing more than $30,000 worth of items.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught issued an arrest warrant for Gutierrez, 41, Wednesday afternoon on charges of residential burglary and first-degree theft, both with domestic violence enhancements, according to court documents.
Police were called to the home of Luz Bazan Gutierrez around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Luz Gutierrez had come home the previous afternoon and noticed a light on in the house, and she found that art and other items were missing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.
Gutierrez’s mother also found a screen off a garage window and a hairclip on the garage floor, along with used gum on the windowsill, the affidavit said.
A neighbor told Luz Gutierrez that he saw her daughter at the house with a rental truck earlier that day, the affidavit said. Avina Gutierrez used to live at the house but moved out several years ago and was believed to be living in Renton, Luz Gutierrez told officers, the affidavit said.
The neighbor told police that he saw Avina Gutierrez make multiple trips between the house and the rental truck carrying blankets, clothing and a picture, the affidavit said.
Avina Gutierrez did not have permission to come in the house, and Luz Gutierrez told police the stolen items belonged to her, the affidavit said.
In the affidavit, officers said Avina Gutierrez was likely under the influence of drugs and might go back to the house if she were to be released after arrest.
Gutierrez was elected to the council in 2015, the first election in which council members were elected by district, and was given the ceremonial post of mayor, becoming the city’s first Latina to hold the post. She stepped down from the mayor’s position seven months later citing a lack of consensus with the council.
She lost a 2017 primary race, and Jason White went on to take the council seat.