YAKIMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old Wapato boy has been charged with second-degree murder after Yakima County sheriff’s detectives say he shot a man in the chest Sunday morning.
Beau David Hays has also been charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession for having a rifle while 18, according to court documents filed Friday.
Prosecutors are trying Hays as an adult under a state law that allows the automatic transfer of homicide cases from juvenile to Superior Court in certain conditions.
Hays is accused of fatally shooting Raymond George Graham, 56, at Graham’s home in the 1300 block of North Track Road early Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers responding to the North Track Road home around 12:45 p.m. Sunday found Graham dead on the floor. An autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
Detectives said Graham had been going between his home, near Renagade Raceway, and a nearby property where an archery club was holding a contest and campout Saturday night, according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses said Graham drank alcohol with members of the archery group, including Hays, the affidavit said.
Investigators tied Hays to the killing after matching his boots to bloody footprints left at the crime scene, the affidavit said. Authorities said Hays went to Graham’s house with him to smoke marijuana, and Hays shot Graham after the pair got into a fight, according to court documents.
After killing Graham, detectives said Hays stole a jar of marijuana and an ATV from the house, the affidavit said.
Hays is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. While he is being tried as an adult, Hays is being housed at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center until he turns 18 in October.
Graham’s killing was the eighth homicide in Yakima County this year.