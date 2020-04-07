One of the 14 inmates who broke out of the Yakima County jail in March has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Scott Fidencio Lopez, 27, of Wapato, pleaded guilty to second-degree escape and an unrelated charge of second-degree unlawful firearms possession at a hearing Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson sentenced Lopez to concurrent three-year sentences.
The firearms case stems from his Feb. 11 arrest following a high-speed case in the Wapato area. Sheriff’s deputies and tribal officers found methamphetamine, a scale and two rifles in his vehicle, according to court documents.
In return for Lopez’s guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped drug possession and reckless driving charges, as well as a second unlawful firearms possession charge.
Lopez and 13 other inmates fled a unit in the jail’s annex March 23 following a riot in which inmates used a table to force open a fire door and jumped a fence outside the jail. Lopez was one of eight inmates captured within the first 15 minutes of the jailbreak.
While the riot was triggered by an inmate refusing to sleep in his assigned bunk, Jeremy Welch, county Department of Corrections’ chief of operations, said apprehended escapees told investigators that they fled because they were worried contracting the coronavirus.
The remaining six escapees were apprehended over the course of several days. All but two of them are facing escape charges in state court.
The other two, Ruben Trey Salinas and Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval, are federal prisoners and their cases will be heard in federal court.