Prosecutors charged a 33-year-old Wapato man with aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and sister-in-law.
In court documents filed Tuesday, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he would not seek the death penalty against Edward C. Robinson. While the state Supreme Court has struck down the death penalty, Brusic earlier said that capital punishment remains in the statute, and making such declarations clarifies the state’s position.
Robinson’s charge includes a domestic violence enhancement. A person found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder can only be sentenced to life without parole.
Robinson is accused of killing Maria Martinez, 50, and Shante Barney, 23, in the home the women shared April 9. Both women were stabbed to death, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. Martinez was Robinson’s mother, and Barney was his sister-in-law, court documents said.
Sheriff’s deputies and tribal police called to the home in the 11000 block of Branch Road found Martinez in a pool of blood by the back door and Barney covered in blood on the couch, with Robinson sitting next to her, a probable cause affidavit said.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.
Another family member said he saw Martinez bring Robinson back to the house around 4 p.m., and then heard her screaming five minutes later, the documents said. The family member found Robinson standing over Martinez with a folding knife.
The family member said he pulled Barney’s 3-year-old child out of a window before trying to help her, but was forced to retreat and ask a neighbor to call for help, the affidavit said.
The women were the ninth and 10th homicides in Yakima County this year.