Two men were injured in a stabbing in the Wapato area Friday night, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies, Yakima Nation and Wapato police went to the 500 block of Parker Bridge Road for a stabbing around 9 p.m., according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. Initial reports said one man was stabbed and the suspect might still be at the scene, the release said.
When they got there, deputies arrested a 26-year-old Wapato man on suspicion of first-degree assault, and then found a 21-year-old Bickleton man with wounds to his neck and abdomen, the release said. Then, a 23-year-old Yakima man was found with stab wounds to his leg, the release said.
Both men were taken to a local hospital, with the 21-year-old man transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said. No further information was available on their conditions Saturday morning.
The suspect has been booked into the Yakima County jail.