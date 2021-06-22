A 38-year-old Wapato man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said the man tried to ram his patrol vehicle several times Monday.
A sheriff’s deputy received a call that a man driving a black GMC pickup truck tried to run a woman off the road near East Wapato and North Track roads around 1:15 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman told dispatchers that the man rammed her vehicle and began yelling at her before leaving, the affidavit said.
As the deputy responded, he saw a pickup truck matching the GMC’s description traveling south on North Track Road, the affidavit said. The pickup passed a large truck and continued in the northbound lane straight toward the deputy, the affidavit said, forcing him to swerve on to a canal embankment to avoid a collision.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, with speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to the affidavit. At one point, the pickup stopped in the 100 block of Winaway Road, where the driver, after revving his engine, tried to back into the deputy’s vehicle, forcing the deputy to back up between 50 and 75 yards to avoid being hit, the affidavit said.
The pickup pulled forward, then tried another time to back into the deputy’s vehicle, with the deputy again dodging it, the affidavit said. The pickup then sped off down Winaway Road before becoming stuck in a dried canal near Phillip John Road, the affidavit said, and the driver tried to run.
Deputies were able to place the man, identified as Robert Savala, under arrest after using an electric stun gun on him when he resisted, the affidavit said.
Savala was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing police, resisting arrest and eluding. He has a prior conviction for attempted murder in 2008 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000, but noted that there may be a jurisdictional question as Savala is a Yakama Nation citizen and the incident happened on the Lower Valley reservation.