YAKIMA, Wash. — A 43-year-old Wapato man accused of running over and injuring two Yakima police officers is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court this afternoon.
The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and eluding police in connection with the Tuesday incident.
Yakima police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle found in the parking lot. The car was previously reported stolen in a robbery in Wapato Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
YVSIU, which is comprised of detectives from agencies around the Valley, is investigating the incident because one of the officers fired a shot at the vehicle, YPD Chief Matt Murray said.
Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot with two men in it. After almost two minutes of officers trying to negotiate with the men, the car sped out of the parking space, struck the side of a marked YPD vehicle and ran over two officers, the affidavit said.
In the affidavit, officers told investigators that there was enough room for the driver to get around the officers and the patrol vehicle.
The injured officers were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where one went into surgery with a broken lower leg while the other had a broken hip and scrapes, the affidavit said. Their names have not been released at this time.
One of the injured officers fired a single shot at the vehicle as it left, while a YPD officer pursued the vehicle on Terrace Heights Drive, with speeds reaching 100 mph, the affidavit said. The chase continued as the road turned into Roza Hill Drive and ended when the vehicle lost control and crashed near the Yakima County Landfill, the affidavit said.
The driver was taken into custody, the affidavit said, while a 49-year-old man in the passenger seat was questioned and released. Police said he was not involved.
This story is developing and will be updated.