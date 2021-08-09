A 41-year-old gang member was sentenced Monday to more than 88 years in prison for shooting a Wapato woman in 2017 and attempting to have a witness
killed.
Michael Joseph Allred was accused of shooting a woman outside her Egan Lane Home on Jan. 22, 2017, and ordering fellow gang members to burn down a witness’ home.
Last month a jury found Allred guilty of four counts of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree arson, witness tampering, felony harassment and unlawful firearms possession.
The witness who was the target of the attempted arson told the court she continues to live in fear and believes that she will eventually be killed.
“I live in fear every day,” she said. “I have people outside watching, I have cameras. I know it’s going to happen.”
Prosecutors said the shooting was motivated by jealousy over a woman. Allred’s friend Oscar Ibarra was interested in a woman and went after the man she was dating.
Allred and Ibarra arrived at the house seeking the man when they were confronted by his mother and sister. Ibarra ordered Allred to shoot the mother, but the bullet struck the sister in the shoulder and grazed a nearby man.
Pleading for the highest sentence possible, the witness
told Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Tutsch that she’s known Allred for years, never allowed guns in her home but now has considering owning a firearm for protection.
“I got my daughter licensed because we’re going to be ready for that day,” she said.
Allred laughed as the witness spoke.
Deputy Prosecutor Nicholas Barrett argued for a high sentencing range, noting Allred’s previous offenses, which include a drive-by-shooting, burglary and assault.
Especially concerning was Allred’s call to have the witness killed, Barrett said. Authorities obtained a letter and telephone recordings from Allred ordering the witness’ house to be burned down.
“This request wasn’t just made once,” Barrett said. “It was with the expectation that it would be followed up. That letter was the best proof of a lack of remorse.”
Ibarra, 38, entered an Alford plea to first-degree assault in 2018. He was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.
In an Alford plea, suspects do not admit guilt but concede that prosecutors would succeed in a conviction.