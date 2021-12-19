There were at least 12 homicides on the Yakama Nation in 2020 alone, a rate of about 40 per 100,000 people — more than 10 times the state’s murder rate. Only counting the tribal community, the rate is alarmingly higher: 109 per 100,000 people. That’s 28 times the state’s murder rate.

“It is more brutal, and we don’t know why,” Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said.