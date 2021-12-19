A violent crime wave on the Yakama Reservation in rural South Central Washington has authorities knee-deep in murder investigations.
But accurately assessing the number of violent crimes on the reservation, including homicides, isn’t easy.
Tribal authorities and the FBI often guard information about investigations, and federal crime statistics aren’t always accurate.
There’s also a communication barrier between tribal police and other law enforcement agencies patrolling the 1.3-million-acre reservation.
The Yakama Tribal Police department doesn’t share its radio frequencies with neighboring law enforcement agencies, a hurdle Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says he’s trying to clear.
“They’re protective of their information and I understand that,” Udell said.
Complicating matters is a history of hardship endured by the Yakamas, who were promised exclusive use of the reservation after ceding more than 11 million acres of original territory to the federal government in an 1855 treaty.
That promise was broken, and many white settlers were able to acquire tribal land. The result was a checkerboard of tribal and nontribal land on the reservation.
Today, the Yakamas are outnumbered 3-to-1 by outsiders on their own reservation.
But the nearly 11,000-member tribe continues its push for self-governance and in 2016 reclaimed much civil and criminal authority over Native Americans on the reservation in a legal move called retrocession.
Statistics
There’s no telling precisely how many homicide investigations are underway on the reservation, nor the exact number of homicides.
Over the past five years, the Yakima Herald-Republic has tracked 41 killings on the Yakama Reservation.
The violence isn’t limited to the reservation, however.
Native Americans and Alaska Natives are 2.5 times as likely to experience violent crimes and at least two times more likely to experience rape or sexual assault compared to other races, according to the Association on American Indian Affairs.
But there’s no way of quantifying the extent of violent crime on tribal lands. A 2017 report by the Office of the Inspector General blasting the Department of Justice for not doing enough in Indian Country said the most recent crime data that could be found was from 2002.
“For American Indians and others living on tribal lands, known under the law as Indian Country, scarce law enforcement resources and geographic isolation escalate the challenges tribal communities face in addressing crime,” the report said.
The FBI releases annual crime reports on its online Crime Data Explorer, but the statistics regarding the Yakama Reservation do not reflect what’s occurring.
For example, the annual crime report showed one homicide on the reservation in 2019, but the Yakima Herald-Republic tracked 10.
Last year’s annual crime report showed three reservation homicides, when the Herald-Republic reported 12.
FBI agent Peter Orth said his organization isn’t a statistical agency. Instead, it relies on other law enforcement agencies to report their criminal statistics for the annual report.
But the FBI headed most of those murder investigations.
The U.S. Department of Justice has strict rules about releasing information about ongoing investigations, Orth said. Citing those rules, Orth wouldn’t reveal the number of homicides or ongoing investigations on the reservation.
“I’m being a little cagey because we have to be sensitive about our resources here and how many cases we are opening, things like that,” he said. “That’s just the FBI way. We can’t. I know you want those details.”
Communication barrier
A sheriff’s deputy can respond to a call on the reservation without tribal police being aware of it, and vice versa.
Both agencies use the same radio program, but the Yakama Nation doesn’t share its frequencies.
Udell said 911 dispatch usually sends both agencies to calls in rural areas on the reservation, such as White Swan or Harrah, but not always.
If a dispatcher thinks it’s a tribal call, the deputies may not hear it, he said.
“It may not go out on the air,” Udell said. “Deputies get called to Harrah, tribal officers don’t know where deputies are going. Same with the tribe. They tell their officers in their station, ‘Don’t put it out.’ We don’t know.”
But Udell said that rarely happens.
“It’s just occasional when a call is directed only to one of the two agencies,” he said. “A perfect design would be a combined dispatch center and a shared radio system.”
Udell said he plans to approach the tribe about sharing radio frequencies on calls while still allowing the tribe to have control over tribal members’ personal information.
“I do respect the tribe and I want them to tell me if it’s viable for them,” he said. “I don’t want to push it down their throat — that won’t work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.