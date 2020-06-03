Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has released the identities of the three people killed in Parker Monday.
Javier Luna-Gonzales, 63; Omar Venegas-Mora, 31; and his wife, Imelda Santillan Gevera, 32, were fatally shot, and their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to Curtice. Luna-Gonzalez and Santillan-Gevera were both shot in the head while Venegas-Mora was shot in the chest, according to the coroner’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Columbia Street in Parker around 6:20 p.m. for an assault with a weapon and found the three victims, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said earlier.
A suspect was arrested and is in the Yakama Nation jail. The FBI is investigating because the suspect is an enrolled member of a Native American tribe, Schilperoort said.
FBI officials have only confirmed that they are investigating the deaths and have not released any other information.
Monday’s killings bring the total number of homicides in Yakima County for this year to 20.