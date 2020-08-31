The Prosser Police Department Monday said officers are investigating a Friday evening drive-by shooting.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Prosser Avenue, according to a news release from the department. Officers said they arrived to find no one hit, but the home had been struck several times by gunfire.
The residents said they believe the shooting was connected to their prominently displayed flag showing their support for law enforcement, according to the release.
In the release, the department says investigators already have a subject or subjects of interest in mind in the case.