YAKIMA, Wash. — Rocio Ramos-Martinez described the father of her daughter as “violent and controlling,” threatening to take their child away, according to court documents.
In a petition for a protective order, Ramos-Martinez said Luberto Fernandez Rodriguez would punch holes in walls, hit her, pull her hair and threatened to kill himself if she were to leave him.
“He will not change,” Ramos-Martinez wrote in the March petition, filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
Ramos-Martinez, 30, died Monday, three days after Yakima police say Rodriguez brutally attacked her in downtown Yakima.
Rodriguez, who later drove head-on into a pickup in Wapato, killing a man and injuring a woman, could be in the Yakima County jail as soon as Friday, if he is released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Rodriguez was transferred to Harborview with leg injuries following the New Year’s Day crash in Wapato. He is being guarded by the Washington State Patrol, Seely said.
Ramos-Martinez’s petition for a protective order, which she withdrew after Rodriguez was arrested on charges of setting a gas pump on fire at the Wolf Den in Wapato, was one of three filed against him in four years. Two were filed in 2015 by Rodriguez’s ex-wife, who said he threatened to kill her and her child if they left him.
“If you do not see your daughter at day care, do not be surprised,” the woman quoted him as saying in court papers.
Those orders were dismissed when the woman did not appear in court, according to court records.
Ramos-Martinez, in her petition, described Rodriguez as jealous, seeking to know her whereabouts, threatening her and anyone who would help her.
On Jan. 1, police say Rodriguez confronted Ramos-Martinez outside the YWCA of Yakima, where she was in her car with her 2-year-old daughter. He got in her car and drove her to the former Astria Regional Medical Center, where witnesses, including a security guard, said he stomped on her face, Seely said.
Rodriguez, witnesses said, then went back to the YWCA, got his truck and proceeded to run over Ramos-Martinez a couple times, Seely said.
Seely said the 20-year-old security guard was unarmed and shaken up by what she had seen, but he said she was one of at least two people who called 911. He said it was understandable that she would stay back rather than risk her own life.
Yakima police are recommending Rodriguez be held on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping with domestic-violence enhancements. Washington State Patrol is investigating the Wapato crash, which killed Alfred Anaya, 67, and injured his passenger, 65-year-old Esperanza Anaya. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said charges are pending.
Rodriguez has prior convictions for second-degree arson, first-degree rendering criminal assistance, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in a protected zone, and methamphetamine possession.
Ramos-Martinez’s death was the first of two homicides in Yakima County in 2021.